A man crashed into bushes after trying to flee when his vehicle was shot at in northeast Houston on Monday. The shooting occurred around 9:52 p.m., and the man, believed to be in his 20s, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Discovery and Initial Response

The Houston Police Department (HPD) and Houston Fire Department (HFD) responded to the 6100 block of E Mt Houston after receiving reports of the shooting. Upon arrival, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared deceased by HFD.

Preliminary Investigation

Initial investigations reveal that the shooting took place at a different location, leading the victim to crash his vehicle into bushes on E Mt Houston. The original shooting scene was identified in the 6100 block of Lara, where witnesses reported hearing at least 15 shots fired. Numerous shell casings were recovered from the area.

Call for Public Assistance

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.