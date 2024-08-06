A man was shot in the head by a backseat passenger in Katy on Monday night, deputies say. The Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating the incident and has one man in custody.

Victim Succumbs to Injuries

At approximately 7:15 PM, deputies responded to the 24000 block of Avogadro Drive where a male victim in his 40s had been shot in the head while inside a vehicle. The victim was transported to Hermann Katy Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Suspect Apprehended

Deputies say the suspect, also a male in his 40s, was apprehended after fleeing the scene. Deputies recovered a firearm and part of the suspect's clothing.

Incident Details

Photo from the scene of the shooting on Avogadro

The incident occurred as the vehicle was about to turn into a driveway containing the victim, a woman, and her two cousins. Sheriff Gonzalez says the victim was riding in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. The suspect, identified as Nicholas Jackson, 43, was in the back seat of the same vehicle. An argument between Jackson and the victim reportedly escalated, leading Jackson to produce a pistol and shoot the victim. After the incident, Jackson fled the scene but was apprehended by deputies shortly thereafter.

Ongoing Investigation

All occupants of the vehicle were taken to the HCSO Homicide Unit for interviews.

Next Steps

Deputies plan to return to the scene to recover any potential surveillance video. Further updates will be provided by HCSO.