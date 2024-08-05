Avogadro Drive shooting: Man killed in driveway of a home, numerous suspects sought

An investigation is now underway following a deadly shooting on Avogadro Drive on Monday night in Katy.

Details are limited, but officials said the incident occurred in the 24100 block of Avogadro Drive.

Officials said they found a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home.

An adult male was found inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Photo from the scene of the shooting on Avogadro

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. However, officials said the man later died.

The suspects involved in the shooting fled the scene on foot and are described as four Black males, two with dreadlocks.

The first male suspect was seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. The second suspect was seen wearing a white hoodie.

The third suspect was wearing a red shirt and the last suspect was seen wearing all black.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.