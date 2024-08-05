After nearly a decade of investigating, police say they have enough evidence to charge a Houston man with his mother's murder.

Police say 37-year-old Donny Daosavanh killed his mother in 2014.

SUGGESTED: Houston crime: 22-year-old mother arrested for infant’s homicide

He then confessed to the crime in 2017, after a family member tipped off officers, but police say Danny refused to tell them where he buried his mother's body.

37-year-old Donny Daosavanh

Detectives eventually had sufficient evidence to charge Danny with the murder.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

They took him back into custody last Thursday.

Police say his mother was living with him and was financially dependent on him when he killed her.

Her body has not been found.

