A 22-year-old mother has been charged with murder in the death of her 2-month-old son, Ethan Rosa Deras in southeast Houston.

Gabriela Elyzabeth Deras was arrested on August 2, 2023, and has been booked into the Harris County Jail with a bond set at $50,000. The charge was filed in the 262nd State District Court.

The suspect, Gabriela Elyzabeth Deras, 22, is charged with murder in the 262nd State District Court. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Authorities say the incident occurred on August 8, 2023, at approximately 3:25 p.m. at 5901 Long Drive. HPD patrol officers had initially responded to a meet-the-firefighter call and discovered that Ethan had been left in a vehicle for an extended period before being found unresponsive by family members.

Despite receiving medical aid from the family and being transported to an area hospital by Houston Fire Department paramedics, Ethan was pronounced dead upon arrival.

An autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined the manner of death to be homicide. Following this determination, the Harris County District Attorney's Office was contacted, leading to the charges against Deras.