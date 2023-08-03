One man has been charged with murder for a deadly shooting that happened in a northwest Houston parking lot on March 8.

Cedric La Shawn Smith, 45, was arrested on unrelated charges and taken to Harris County Jail on Wednesday. Following his arrest, he was charged with the murder of Porfirio De Jesus Sampayo, 32, in the 174th State District Court.

HPD says the suspect fatally shot Sampayo at about 10:50 p.m. after a verbal dispute within the parking lot of a post office at 8100 Long Point Road. The victim was shot at least once when attempting to drive away, lost control of his car, and crashed into a utility pole.

Paramedics pronounced Sampayo dead at the scene.

According to investigations, Smith was seen leaving the scene riding a bicycle eastbound on Long Point Road after the shooting.