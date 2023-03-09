Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a crashed pickup truck in a northwest Houston parking lot.

The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 8000 block of Long Point Road.

Police say it appears the man in the truck may have been involved in an argument with someone on foot. Authorities say the argument escalated, and the person on foot shot the man in the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, it appears the man was shot while in the truck and then crashed into a power pole.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Long Point Road.

The shooter reportedly fled on a bike. There is no detailed description of a suspect at this time, but he is said to have been wearing a white shirt and was a taller individual.

The HPD Homicide Division is investigating.