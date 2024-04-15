One man is facing charges after being accused of shooting his uncle early Sunday morning, authorities said.

22-year-old Eric Jackson is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

SUGGESTED: Brian Coulter found guilty of killing 8-year-old boy, sentenced to life in prison

Authorities said they were called out to the 5900 block of Easter around 4:30 a.m.

When authorities arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was later taken to the hospital.

Eric Dewayne Jackson

Authorities detained Jackson at the scene.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

It was later learned that the victim was Jackson's uncle.

Officials said both men were involved in a fight when Jackson produced a firearm and shot the victim.

Jackson was taken to the Harris County Jail and booked.