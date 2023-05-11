Police are investigating after a person was found shot to death in the street in a Houston neighborhood.

Officers reported to the scene shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday in the 12500 block of Shannon Hills Drive.

Police say a driver had passed by what he thought was debris in the roadway but called it in anyway in case it was someone who needed help.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Shannon Hills Drive.

When officers arrived, they did find a male in the roadway. Police say he appears to be in his late teens or early 20s.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred at the location because there were shell casings nearby.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Police are gathering surveillance video from the area. The investigation continues.