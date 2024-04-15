A Houston man has been charged with his wife’s murder after she was shot to death over the weekend.

Police identified the suspect as Johnny Edward Brown, 49. The 48-year-old woman’s identity has not been released.

Johnny Edward Brown (Photo: Houston Police Department)

According to Houston police, Brown called 911 around 9:40 p.m. Saturday and stated that he had shot his wife.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene in the 9700 block of Tuffly Street. Authorities say police arrived to find the suspect on the stairs of the residence with a firearm next to him. He was taken into custody.

Police say the woman was found dead in a back bedroom from a gunshot wound to the head/face.

Brown was arrested and charged in the shooting.