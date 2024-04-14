Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night around 9:50 p.m.

According to police, a man called the police stating he shot his wife.

Once police arrived at a home in the 9700 block of Tuffly Street, they located the suspect lying on the stairs of the residence with a firearm next to him. He was taken into custody without incident.

The woman was found in the back bedroom of the residence dead from a gunshot wound to the head/face.

This appears to be a domestic dispute turned fatal but the motive is unknown at this time.

Police will continue to investigate this fatal shooting and we will update this story with more information as it becomes available.