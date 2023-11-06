A truck struck an 11-year-old girl and a woman early Sunday morning after they were stopped on the side of the road in north Houston following a minor accident. Houston Police Department is searching for the truck's driver.

HPD received reports of an accident around 1:50 a.m. on East Interstate Highway 10. According to the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division, drivers and passengers got out of their vehicles and stood on the freeway shoulder. As HPD patrol officers arrived at the scene and set up a safety perimeter, a black Jeep Cherokee speeded through, striking all four people involved in the initial collision.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced a 46-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl dead at the scene. Two men, aged 22 and 49, who were part of the initial collision, suffered severe injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Jeep rolled over multiple times before stopping in the freeway's main lanes. The driver fled the scene.

If you have information about the driver who fled the scene, please get in touch with the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072, or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.