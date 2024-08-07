Houston crime: Fatal pedestrian crash closes southbound Highway 6 lanes at Bel Air

A fatal accident occurred today on the southbound lanes of Highway 6 at Bel Air, where a man was struck and killed. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reports that he died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident stayed on-site and is cooperating with authorities.

Skyfox provided live aerial footage, showing a significant police presence and the ongoing response efforts. The accident is creating a challenging situation for first responders and passersby.

As a result of the collision, all southbound lanes at the intersection of Highway 6 and Bel Air are closed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as the investigation continues.