Two people with gunshot wounds were found dead in a parked car in north Houston. Houston Police Department is investigating the incident.

Authorities say a tow truck driver noticed a black SUV parked oddly on the street around 2:09 a.m. in the 500 block of Seminar Drive. Upon checking it out, he found two people inside. It seems that at least one person was deceased, and another was slumped over when he looked inside. The victims were a man in his thirties and a woman, according to police. It appeared that both victims had been shot. Houston Fire Department confirmed both deaths once they arrived on scene.

A parked car in north Houston was found with the bodies of two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be provided as available.