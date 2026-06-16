Texas cancer patient forced to relocate for treatment insurance won't cover

The Brief Shock diagnosis: Joe Kusick learned he had a rare bone marrow cancer while recovering from a broken arm and brain bleed on Valentine's Day. Doctors began chemotherapy and treatment the following day. Financial strain grows: Although Joe has health insurance, it will not cover his stem cell procedure locally. He and his wife will need to maintain their home in Alvin while paying for temporary housing in Austin during his four-week treatment. Family motivation: Joe and his wife, Sam, also care for their adult daughter, who has special needs following a serious car crash nearly two decades ago.



An Alvin man diagnosed with a rare and incurable bone marrow cancer after being hospitalized for a broken arm and brain bleed is now facing mounting expenses as he prepares for a stem cell treatment that his insurance won't fully cover, forcing him and his family to temporarily relocate to Austin.

What they're saying:

On Valentine's Day, Joe Kusick was being treated for a broken arm and a brain bleed when he received devastating news. He says doctors told him he had a rare bone marrow cancer that was incurable.

"They started chemo and therapy the next day," said Joe's wife, Sam Kusick.

Like a lot of people, Joe is realizing having insurance doesn't mean everything is covered. He's going to undergo stem cell treatment, but his insurance won't cover the surgery locally. That means Joe will be living in Austin for four weeks.

In addition to paying bills for both his home in Alvin and a place in Austin, Joe and his wife take care of their adult daughter who is special needs.

"She got in a car wreck 19 years ago when her daughters were one and eight," said Sam. 'We've been taking care of all three ever since."

Joe is hoping to get help for his treatment journey through donations from Angelink.

What keeps him going through all this?

"The kids, the love I have for them," said Joe. "And I'm not ready to give up."