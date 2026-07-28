The Brief Remains identified as Kristen Galvan, a 15-year-old from Spring who went missing in 2020. Missouri City Police reported finding unidentified human remains on Jan. 29, 2020, but they were unable to identify them. FOX 26 previously reported the family stating Galvan was never the same after what they believe was a brief, yet traumatic, encounter being sex trafficked.



Human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a Houston-area teen who had been missing for six years after being a victim of human trafficking, according to Attorney General Ken Paxton's Office.

Human remains identified

Kristen Galvan was 15 when she was last seen on Jan. 2, 2020.

On Jan. 29 the same year, the Missouri City Police Department found unidentified human remains. According to the AG's Office, an autopsy and examination revealed it was a homicide victim and a female between 13 and 18-years-old.

The police department reached out to the Attorney General's Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit for assistance.

After thorough investigation and forensics work, the remains were positively identified as Kristen Galvan.

What they're saying:

"I launched my Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit to secure justice for victims and to provide closure to families whose lives have been forever changed by violent crime," said Attorney General Paxton. "Right now, I ask every Texan to join me in praying for Kristen Galvan’s family during this unimaginably difficult time. My office will continue to work on cases with agencies and law enforcement across the state on behalf of innocent victims and their loved ones."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Galvan's disappearance and death is asked to contact the OAG Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit at coldcaseunit@oag.texas.gov. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Kristen Galvan missing since 2020

Dig deeper:

FOX 26 did a "The Missing" segment on Galvan's disappearance.

Featured article