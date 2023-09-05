Houston crime: Authorities searching for suspect who stole victim’s money, later shot them

The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred last month.

Officials said the incident occurred on Saturday, August 12 around 2:15 a.m. while two people were sitting in a vehicle in a commercial parking lot located in the 12700 block of Westheimer.

The victims told police an unknown man walked up to the passenger side of their vehicle, opened the door, pointed a handgun at them while demanding their money.

Police said the suspect then shot both victims and fled the location in an unknown direction.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, but are expected to survive their injuries.

The suspect is a described as a Black male wearing dark clothing.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting an online tip by clicking here, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.