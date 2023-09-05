Houston Crime: Arrest made in connection with the death of 12-year-old boy

UPDATE: The Houston Police Department has confirmed that have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 12-year-old boy.

An 18-year-old was arrested and capital murder charges are expected for his role in the fatal shooting.

Officials said more details are expected to be released on Wednesday.

---------------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

"Turn yourself in." The Houston Police Chief has a message for the gunman who shot and killed a 12-year-old little boy.

"If we don’t know exactly who you are right now, give us a few hours on it, and we will get you in custody. So the best thing you can do is turn yourself in," said HPD Chief Troy Finner.

The shots rang out on Labor Day in Sunnyside just after 11 p.m.

"I heard the gunshots. It’s horrifying," says one neighbor.

"Hands off of our kids in this community and I mean every word of it," the Chief added.

Investigators say something as silly as a disagreement may have caused an older boy, around 18-years-old, to pull out a gun and open fire on the middle school student.

At just 12-years-old, there’s plenty I should be saying about the well-loved ProVision Academy Middle School student. How he spent his last moments alive certainly isn’t one of them.

"He should be in school today. I spoke with the father this morning. He’s visibly upset, angered, but our entire community should be upset and outraged," said Finner.

The middle school student was shot several times. Detectives say it was possibly after an argument with an older boy, as he walked home from the corner store on Barberry near Scott Street, near the Kings Row Apartments.

"This homicide is not a reflection of this apartment complex. It’s a reflection of the coward who pulled the trigger," says Finner.

Investigators say they believe they know who the 18-year-old gunman is. If you do as well, Chief Finner is encouraging you to turn him in and help get justice for the 12-year-old’s grieving family.

"The quicker we can get this individual off the streets, and in jail, the better our community is. You can take this to the bank, we’ll get him in custody soon with the help of the community," Finner said.

"It’s very scary. It’s heartbreaking and my heart goes out to the family. It could have been my child," says Barbie, who lives in the complex.

Chief Finner is reassuring residents HPD will catch this killer. In fact, he says he gave his word to the 12-year-old’s father.

"I made that promise. We’re going to get this person who’s responsible and hold them accountable," said Finner, who added, the HPD Homicide Division now has 80% solve rate, and he feels this case will be added to that soon.

Counselors are on hand at ProVision Academy for students and staff.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward if you can help lead police to the person who shot and killed the 12-year-old. Remember you can remain anonymous.