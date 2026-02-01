Whataburger is giving away free biscuits this week. Here's how to get yours

article

The Brief Whataburger is giving away free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits on Wednesday, Feb. 4, to celebrate a new national day. Customers can claim one free sandwich per person between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. at participating restaurants. The offer is available only while supplies last, so fans are encouraged to arrive early or use the mobile app.



Texans can start Wednesday morning on a sweet and savory note.

What we know:

Whataburger is giving away free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits on Wednesday, Feb. 4, after country music star Lainey Wilson officially declared it National Whataburger Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Day.

Customers can receive one free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit per person while supplies last. The offer is valid only at participating locations, and hours may vary by restaurant.

Whataburger fans are encouraged to arrive early or place mobile orders to avoid missing out. The Texas-sized offer is valid at participating locations between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. to claim the free breakfast sandwich, so stop by, or order online.

What they're saying:

For many Texans, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is more than just breakfast, it’s a tradition. And on Wednesday morning, it’s free.