article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate the person who attacked an 80-year-old man.

On July 18, what had started out as an argument in traffic, turned into a physical altercation.

We're told by the Harris County Sheriff's Office that the 80-year-old man was driving in the 16000 block of West Little York Road when the suspect followed him to the Shell gas station.

The suspect then exchanged words and tossed a water bottle, striking the victim.

Then the 80-year-old victim stepped out of the car returning the tossed water bottle, where the suspect strikes him, knocking the victim down.

The victim was later taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken hip.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS.