Houston police are investigating four separate shootings that occurred within five hours of each other and left eight people injured.

Officials say all of those injured in the shootings are expected to survive their injuries, but one of them was last reported to be in critical condition.

3 shot in convenience store parking lot

The first shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1300 block of Greens Parkway.

Police say a group of men were hanging out in the parking lot when several of them got into a fistfight.

At one point, police say a man went to his maroon Nissan sedan, got a pistol and started shooting at the group. People in the group reportedly started shooting back.

The man then drove a short distance away and opened fire on the group again, and the others shot back, police say.

A man in the group in the parking lot was struck by gunfire. Police say the wounded man was holding a "mini AR rifle" and started shooting at random, and two other men in the parking lot were struck by gunfire.

The first man who was injured went to a nearby apartment complex and called police. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The other two injured men later showed up at the hospital.

All of the injured men are believed to be in their 20s and are expected to survive their injuries.

Police are still working to determine what prompted the altercation. Anyone with information can call HPD’s Major Assaults Division.

2 shot in PlazAmericas parking lot

Police say two men were shot in their car in the parking lot of PlazAmericas, in the 7400 block of Clarewood, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to HPD, the men said they were sitting in their car when a group of six males walked up, and one of them was armed.

The men in the car assumed they were going to be robbed, so the driver drove off, police say.

As they drove away, police say someone shot into the car. The bullet nicked the passenger in the wrist and then grazed the driver in the ribs.

The driver kept driving for a short distance and then called family, who took them to the hospital.

Police say it appears they will survive their injuries.

2 shot after leaving Houston club

Police say a disturbance inside a club in the 3300 block of Cavalcade led to a shooting outside that injured a man and a woman shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a man and four women were at the club together when there was a disturbance with someone else.

Police say words were exchanged, but the situation settled down for a bit before ramping back up again.

The man and the women decided to leave and were walking to their truck on the median of the roadway when several other people – including the shooter – came out of the club and approached them, police say.

Police say the shooter fired toward the truck, striking the man and one of the women.

They were both taken to the hospital and were last reported to be in stable condition.

1 shot at taqueria

Police are also investigating a fourth shooting that occurred around 2:30 a.m. near Harrisburg Blvd. and 70th Street.

According to police, a male was shot in the hand at a taqueria and then went to a nearby bus station to call 911.

His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings can call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Houston.