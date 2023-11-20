Harris County chase ends with crash into pillars, at least 1 confirmed dead

A pursuit in Harris County ended with at least one person dead on Monday night, authorities said.

Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred on southbound Hardy Road at the North Loop.

Officials said the crash ended after a vehicle crashed into the pillars for the stanchions for the North Loop freeway signs.

We're told deputies were pursuing a dark Chevy 1500 southbound on Hardy Road for several miles before the driver crashed.

Currently, all southbound traffic on Hardy Road to the Toll Road is blocked at this time.

Toll Road and North Loop traffic are unaffected by the crash.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.