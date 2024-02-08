A 13-year-old suspect, previously arrested for stealing and crashing a vehicle, is in custody again after being involved in a police chase in north Harris County.

The chase occurred as constable deputies pursued an evading vehicle along Aldine Westfield Road and Wood River Road in the 23100 block on Thursday.

This incident follows the juvenile’s recent arrest for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Criminal Trespass on Monday. According to authorities, he was with another 13-year-old and Howard Richardson, 20, during this pursuit.

"Both juvenile suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Criminal Trespass. Additional charges will be filed due to the juveniles forcing entry into other vehicles in the area."

Deputies from Constable Mark Herman's office responded to 1100 Imperial Bend Drive on Monday to investigate a stolen vehicle. They arrived on the scene to find that the suspects had stolen the vehicle and crashed it. Authorities say they subsequently identified and apprehended the suspects involved.



