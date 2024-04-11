A deadly crash has shut down outbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway in north Houston on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the US-59 Eastex Freeway at Rankin Road around 4 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted off of the highway at Greens Road

According to Houston Transtar, two vehicles were involved in the crash.

There is no further information about the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.