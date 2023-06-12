Houston crash: Man and woman dead, girl hurt after crash into tree on Fuqua
HOUSTON - Two adults are dead and a child is hospitalized after a crash into a tree on Sunday night.
The deadly crash was reported shortly before 9 p.m. in the 8300 block of Fuqua.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP
According to police, a woman was driving an SUV eastbound when she lost control of the vehicle, went over the median and struck a truck.
The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly crash on Fuqua.
The woman and a male passenger, both believed to be in their 30s, died at the scene, police say.
SUGGESTED: Off-duty Houston police officer shoots woman at apartment, HPD says
Authorities say an 8-year-old girl in the backseat was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police are investigating what led up to the crash.