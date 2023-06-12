Two adults are dead and a child is hospitalized after a crash into a tree on Sunday night.

The deadly crash was reported shortly before 9 p.m. in the 8300 block of Fuqua.

According to police, a woman was driving an SUV eastbound when she lost control of the vehicle, went over the median and struck a truck.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly crash on Fuqua.

The woman and a male passenger, both believed to be in their 30s, died at the scene, police say.

Authorities say an 8-year-old girl in the backseat was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.