Local ministry helps homeless family through housing crisis, avoids foster care

The Brief A Conroe family facing homelessness and the threat of losing their newborn to foster care was rescued when Kingdom Family Ministry secured them housing in Spring within 48 hours. The Gipsons had been sleeping in cars, shelters and hotels after job loss and pregnancy complications left them without stable housing; shelters could not accommodate the whole family. Volunteers arranged a job for the father and a below-market rental home, highlighting a growing regional shortage of shelter beds and affordable housing as reported by the Kinder Institute.



A Montgomery County family who spent weeks homeless in Conroe has a home of their own this Thanksgiving after a Conroe-based ministry intervened just hours before their newborn daughter could be taken into foster care.

What we know:

Mitch and Cassandra Gipson had been without stable housing since early October after Cassandra was placed on bed rest and Mitch lost his job. With three children, a newborn on the way, and Cassandra’s deaf mother also in their care, the family said they were turned away repeatedly while searching for a place to stay.

"You would call around from morning till night trying to find somewhere for you and your kids to lay your head," Cassandra Gipson said. "And couldn’t find nowhere — to keep your family together."

Mitch's job also required a 45-minute walk to work each day. The Salvation Army in Conroe provided a temporary bed, but the family was split apart because the shelter could not house her mother. When their baby, Mariah, was born on Nov. 19, hospital staff warned the parents that without a permanent address, Child Protective Services would have to place the newborn into foster care.

That’s when Kingdom Family Ministry, a small non-profit based in Conroe, stepped in. Founder Tiffany Davis said she immediately began contacting agencies, churches, and city officials for help.

"I reached out to different city officials, the mayor, church organizations," Davis said. "I think people are just overwhelmed."

With less than 48 hours to act, the ministry coordinated a job opportunity for Mitch and connected the family with a supporter who offered them a three-bedroom rental home in Spring at below-market rate. Volunteers helped arrange move-in support and furniture.

By the numbers:

Davis said the family’s experience reflects a growing housing crisis, and local researchers say the need for services is increasing.

A recent Kinder Institute report shows the number of available shelter beds across Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery counties has fallen to its lowest level in two decades. According to their website, about 2,600 temporary beds were available in those areas as of January, a 13% decline from early 2024, when local providers tallied about 3,000 beds.

Local organizations count the number of available beds each January.

"The issue of affordable housing is a big issue — not just here but all across our nation," she said. "We’re going to see more families like this if we don’t address it immediately."

The Gipsons moved into the home just in time to spend Thanksgiving together. Mitch, who plans to enlist in the military next year, said seeing the keys placed in his hand was overwhelming.

"It broke me down — I watch the video every day," he said. "It’s amazing what God can do."

Kingdom Family Ministry leaders say they hope the Gipson family’s turnaround becomes a model for how grassroots organizations and local governments can work together to help families on the verge of losing everything.

Learn more about the organization and the Gipson Family's story here.