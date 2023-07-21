Houston crash: Man led police on chase after allegedly assaulting, following girlfriend

A police chase occurred in Houston on Friday morning after a man allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and then followed her, police say.

According to HPD Commander C. Hassig, police responded to a family violence call in the 1200 block of Hillcroft on Friday. A woman told officers she was assaulted by her boyfriend but he was gone by the time they arrived. The woman had physical injuries but did not go to the hospital.

The woman called the police later on and told them her boyfriend was following her. She was instructed by the operator to drive to a nearby police station.

When officers arrived, the man then drove away from the station and a pursuit began lasting around 34 minutes.

Commander Hassig said the man stopped to get out of the car at one point but was able to get back in and drive away.

The man crashed into a citizen's car, causing it to go into a dry bayou before then crashing into a pole near 11500 Chimney Rock, officials say.

According to officers, he was taken into custody by ambulance with a head injury from not wearing a seatbelt.

The woman in the citizen's car was taken by ambulance as a precaution, police said.

Commander Hassig says the man was wearing an ankle monitor when he was put in custody, and they will look into it.

No officers were injured in the incident.