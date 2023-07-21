Harris County man charged with murder, arrested in Vietnam gets no bond

One of the men involved in the Harris County deadly shooting of two back in January appeared in court on Friday.

Polie Phan, 26, is charged with Capital Murder for the death of James Martin, III, and Dana Ryssdal in Harris County in January. After appearing in court, he will have no bond set for the murders.

Jaidan Vu Nguyen is also charged in the deaths. Both men were caught in Vietnam by authorities and turned over to U.S. officials on July 12.

Polie Phan (Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department)

Nguyen is expected to appear in court sometime next week after being extradited from San Francisco on Friday.

On January 26, Houston officers were called out to the scene for a welfare check at the home of Martin on West T.C. Jester Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found Ryssdal suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

During the course of the investigation, detectives recovered another vehicle at the home on T.C. Jester Boulevard.

That's where they found the body of Martin inside the vehicle, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.