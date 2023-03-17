Houston police searching for 2 suspects in connection to deadly West T.C. Jester shooting

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating two suspects who have been charged with capital murder.

Authorities are looking for Polie Phan, 26, and Jaidan Vu Nguyen, 25.

SUGGESTED: Teacher tells FOX 26 dangerous air-quality in HISD elementary school making staff, students sick

Both are charged with capital murder in connection to a deadly Janaury shooting on West T.C. Jester Boulevard.

Officers were called out to the scene for a check welfare call at the home of James Gerald Martin, III.

When officers arrived, they found Dana Ryssdal, 35, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Martin and a 20222 white Dodge truck, owned by Ryssdal, were missing from the home.

SUGGESTED: Two people arrested in violent robbery that left Houston woman paralyzed

On January 29, authorities asked for the public's help in locating Martin and the truck.

The vehicle was found abandoned off the roadway in the 6900 block of Cullen Boulevard the following day.

During the course of the investigation, detectives recovered another vehicle at the home on T.C. Jester Boulevard.

That's where they found the body of Martin inside the vehicle, and he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

A total of three suspects were identified in the case: Phan, Nguyen, and 23-year-old Kathy Vu.

Kathy Vu was charged on Wednesday for her role and was arrested on Thursday without incident.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Polie Phan and Jaidan Vu Nguyen, you're urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.