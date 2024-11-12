Houston police are investigating a deadly crash from Sunday evening in the 6000 block of the Southwest Freeway service road.

Around 8:05 p.m., the Houston Police Department (HPD) stated a 31-year-old man was hit while running across the exit lane of the freeway by a red Hyundai Elantra that was exiting.

RELATED: Man charged with murder, intoxicated assault for wrong-way crash on Eastex Freeway

The impact pushed the man back into the service road lanes, where he was hit again by a white vehicle. The make and model are currently unknown. The driver of the white vehicle left the scene without stopping to help.

Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Police say the 70-year-old male driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and was questioned by police. Authorities determined he was not impaired, and he was released.

HPD is urging anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver or the white vehicle involved to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.