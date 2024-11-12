Man charged with murder, intoxicated assault for wrong-way crash on Eastex Freeway

article

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder and intoxicated assault for a deadly wrong-way crash on Eastex Freeway at Bender Rd., near Humble on Sunday around 3 a.m.

The man, Rene M. Guzman-Santos, is currently in the hospital with a broken leg, but in police custody, according to Houston Police.

The victim, 40-year-old Jennifer Rosales, was driving northbound on the freeway when her vehicle was hit by Guzman-Santos who was driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

Guzman-Santos had a 13-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl in the vehicle with him at the time of the crash.

The children were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Guzman-Santos "showed visible signs of intoxication."

He will be booked into the Harris County Jail once he is released from the hospital.