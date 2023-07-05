Expand / Collapse search

Houston crash: Juvenile dies following crash, shooting

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a juvenile died following a crash and shooting on Wednesday evening. 

Details are limited, but police said officers were called out to a crash in the 9700 block of Windwater around 7 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male who suffered from one gunshot wound. 

Officials stated that bystanders tried to perform life-saving measures, but he later died from his injuries. 

Authorities said they are searching for a suspect and following up on a lead, but no other information was provided. 

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 