Houston crash: Juvenile dies following crash, shooting

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a juvenile died following a crash and shooting on Wednesday evening.

Details are limited, but police said officers were called out to a crash in the 9700 block of Windwater around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male who suffered from one gunshot wound.

Officials stated that bystanders tried to perform life-saving measures, but he later died from his injuries.

Authorities said they are searching for a suspect and following up on a lead, but no other information was provided.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.