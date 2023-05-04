Houston crash: FM 1462 is shut down after a fatal crash, FBCSO investigating

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal crash south of Houston.

Details are limited at this time, but according to officials, deputies are looking into a crash involving two vehicles on FM 1462 near Meyer Sternberg Road.

DOWNLOAD FOX 26 MOBILE APP BY CLICKING HERE

FM 1462 will be shut down for an extended period of time, says FBCSO officials.

Residents are asked to avoid this area and find an alternate route for the commute.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.