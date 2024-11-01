Houston crash: 5-car pileup cleared on North Freeway near Spring Cypress

UPDATE: Officials have cleared the 5-car pileup that was on the North Freeway.

No additional details have been released.

------------------

Officials are on the scene following a 5-car pile up on the North Freeway.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Transtar)

Details are very limited, but the pile-up occurred on I-45 North Southbound at Spring Cypress.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.