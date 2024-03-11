An infant, who was critically injured in a crash last week on Westheimer Road, has died, according to authorities.

Officials said the crash occurred on the 9100 block of Westheimer Road around 2:15 a.m. on March 4.

SUGGESTED: Houston crime: Unmarked Houston police vehicle hit by gunfire, road rage involving another vehicle suspected

Authorities said a white Jeep was traveling eastbound on Westheimer Road as a grey Volkswagen Jetta was traveling northbound on Jeanetta Street.

Officials stated both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time and the Jeep struck the Jetta.

The Jetta's male driver, 33, a female passenger, 24, and the infant were all taken to the hospital.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

It's unclear which driver ran the red light.

Authorities added that neither driver showed signs of intoxication.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.