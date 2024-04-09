Houston crash: 2 officers injured after being struck by vehicle on East Freeway

Two Houston Police Department Officers were taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night.

Details are limited, but the crash occurred at 12633 East Freeway at Federal, just after 8:15 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Prairie View shooting: Officer-involved shooting under investigation, 2 suspects shot

Authorities said the patrol officers were blocking traffic on the eastbound main lanes of the East Freeway for a stalled 18-wheeler.

Officials said they were hit from behind.

The two officers were taken by ambulance for basic neck and back injuries, nothing major, authorities said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials believe the occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.