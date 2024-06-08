A 16-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle after crossing a median near Sharpstown on Friday night.

Houston Police Department Sergeant Richards says officers were called to the 8400 block of Bellaire Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. after reports a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The teen was walking southbound across Bellaire and made it to the center median but after continuing to cross the road, she was hit by an oncoming car.

Sgt. Richard reports the 16-year-old was not in a crosswalk and they are investigating the incident.

HPD investigators say the driver stayed at the scene and they are waiting for surveillance.