Houston crash: 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in SE Houston

Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene following a deadly crash in southeast Houston on Monday afternoon. 

Details are limited, but Houston police said the crash occurred in the 12200 block of MLK Boulevard, near East Orem Drive. 

Officials said preliminary information is one person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. 

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 