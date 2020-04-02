Houston couple describes ongoing battle with COVID-19

A Houston husband and wife who have been battling COVID-19 for a couple of weeks have a warning for others.

The Williams, who tested positive for COVID-19, say many people still aren’t following the order to stay at home and they want you to know that’s a gamble you should not take.

After decades of doing nearly everything together, Tonya Williams recently found herself isolated, in the hospital on oxygen, alone, diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t even gasp for air. When it got to like six and seven seconds when I couldn’t get any air then I started like panicking,” says Mrs. Williams.

That’s how Darren and Tonya Williams spent their 22nd wedding anniversary last week with Tonya in the hospital.

"It was tough. I was worried about my wife. I couldn’t see her. I couldn’t visit her," Darren said.

Advertisement

Days before Tonya was hospitalized, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and told to self-quarantine, then so was her husband.

“My symptoms were like body aches real bad and unbelievable heat in your body, like your body is on fire in the inside. Just before you get ready to go to bed it’s really bad. You wake up just soaking wet,” explains Darren.

“Every time I hear my lungs gurgle at night I have anxiety. I can’t sleep,” adds Tonya.

After two weeks the Williams say every time it seems they're getting better, they take a turn for the worse.

“It’s a little scary. I’m thinking 14 days and this will be over with,” says Tonya, but it isn’t over and although she is home now, doctors suggest they distance themselves from one another.

"This is probably the closest we’ve been. We have been social distancing here at home,” says Mrs. Williams.

The Williams want to serve as a warning for you to stay home until this potentially fatal pandemic has passed.

“We’re trying to survive this horrible virus,” says Tonya.

"I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy because you might not make it,” adds Darren.

The couple says through all of this they’ve learned life is precious and to value what matters most, people not things. The Williams are told they can only come out of quarantine seven days after they are free of symptoms for three consecutive days.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE