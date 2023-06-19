article

Houston Council Member Michael Kubosh has announced he is withdrawing from the City of Houston Controller's race due to health reasons.

In a post on his Facebook page, Kubosh said, "a few weeks ago, I began having a series of health-related issues that landed me in the hospital. Although I believe I am on the right path to recovery, it has become evident to me that at age 72, I no longer have the ability to sustain my campaign at the level required, while at the same time abiding by my doctor's orders."

Kubosh added, "Accordingly, I have decided to withdraw from the City of Houston Controller race. While I remain confident we could have been victorious in November, it is simply in the best interest of the city that I step aside."

Kubosh has been serving as the At-Large Position 3 member with the city of Houston since 2014.