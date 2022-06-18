Houston confirms first monkeypox infection, threat remains low

article

Houston health department confirmed the city's first monkeypox infection but noted the threat remains low.

According to the Houston Health Department, the patient recently traveled internationally and is experiencing mild illness.

The health department reports its lab officials conducted an orthopoxvirus testing on Wednesday and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the results Friday night.

Because the patient exhibited mild symptoms as well as illness only after returning from travel, hospitalization was not required and instead is isolated at home.

Epidemiologists are expected to reach out to those who had direct contact with the resident.

Regardless of this being the first case of monkeypox confirmed in Houston, health officials reiterate that the threat is not a cause for alarm.

"The threat of monkeypox to Houston remains low," officials said in a press statement. "Monkeypox is rare and doesn’t spread easily between people without close, personal, skin-to-skin contact."

Health officials also say if residents want to learn more when planning international travel can review the CDC’s current recommendations for monkeypox and other communicable diseases for their intended destinations can do so by clicking here.