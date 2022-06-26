Houston confirms 3rd case of monkeypox, health officials say 'threat remains low'

Houston now has three confirmed cases of monkeypox, officials reported Saturday night.

This new case comes a day after health experts confirmed a second case, and just a week after confirming Houston's first case.

Like the first two cases, the resident recently traveled internationally, but there is no known connection between the other cases aside from that.

Health officials note the threat of monkeypox remains low and is rare as it doesn't spread easily between people without close, personal skin-to-skin contact.

This news also comes on the heels of the World Health Organization (WHO) saying the escalating monkeypox outbreak in more than 50 countries should be closely monitored but does not warrant being declared a global health emergency.

In a statement Saturday, a WHO emergency committee said many aspects of the outbreak were "unusual" and acknowledged that monkeypox — which is endemic in some African countries — has been neglected for years.

"While a few members expressed differing views, the committee resolved by consensus to advise the WHO director-general that at this stage the outbreak should be determined to not constitute a global health emergency," WHO said.

Health officials also say if residents want to learn more when planning international travel can review the CDC’s current recommendations for monkeypox and other communicable diseases for their intended destinations can do so by clicking here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



