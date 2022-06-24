Houston health officials confirm second monkeypox case

article

Nearly a week after confirming its first case of monkeypox, Houston has a second case, officials reported Friday.

The Houston Health Department notes a resident recently came back from traveling internationally, much like the first case but said the two are not connected.

Despite this second case, health officials note the threat of monkeypox remains low and is rare as it doesn't spread easily between people without close, personal skin-to-skin contact.

Health officials also say if residents want to learn more when planning international travel can review the CDC’s current recommendations for monkeypox and other communicable diseases for their intended destinations can do so by clicking here.