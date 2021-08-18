Houston comedian Mo Amer to shoot his Netflix special in Houston



Comedian Mo Amer grew up in Alief, Texas. At just 14 years old, he began his comedic journey at Hastings high school.



He has been around the world selling out thousands of shows, performing at hundreds of military bases, and touring at more than 1,500 shows with legend Dave Chapelle.



This Netflix special has been a long time in the making, he was unable to film his first one here in Houston due to the Hurricane Harvey aftermath, so the anticipation has been building and he wants you to be a part of it.

The live Netflix taping will take place at Live Oak Music Hall on September 14 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.



Proof of vaccination will be required per the venue.

Tickets are $25 each.



For more information, click here.