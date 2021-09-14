Houston comedian Mo Amer postpones his Netflix special show in Houston

Comedian Mo Amer is postponing his show in Houston on Tuesday due to Nicholas.

Amer, who grew up in Alief, was set to shoot his Netflix special at White Oak Music Hall.

This is the second time one of his specials has been affected by tropical weather.

The comedian was unable to film his first one in Houston due to Hurricane Harvey aftermath.

Luckily, this one will still happen with the new date Thursday, September 16.

According to the venue, current tickets will be valid for the new show date. All times will remain the same, including the early and late door times, show times, and COVID-19 Rapid testing window.



Proof of vaccination will still be required per the venue.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets click here.