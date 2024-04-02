Get ready to GEEK out! The much anticipated Collect-A-Con is coming to Houston for collectors across the city and state to converge for a fun weekend.

Enthusiasts can head to George R. Brown Convention Center for rare finds, celebrity appearances, and a vibrant atmosphere celebrating all things collectible. The convention will be on April 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Houston Collect-A-Con showcases a diverse array of collectibles, ranging from anime merch, action figures, Pokémon and TCG trading cards, Funko Pop!, sports cards, and more. Attendees eagerly browsed through aisles filled with treasures from beloved franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, DC Comics, Pokémon, and more.

You can bring your collections to have submitted for grading, have authenticated, sell and trade with vendors, or consign.

Special guest actors and voice actors from different animes and shows will also be present such as Ray Park who played Darth Maul from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Jonathan Frakes known as Commander Riker from Star Trek, and Brent Spiner known as Commander Data in Star Trek, Terri Hakes who voices Usagi Tsukino in Sailor Moon, Erica Schroeder who voices Luffy in One Piece, and many more celebrities!

Attendees will have the chance to meet and get autographs and photo ops.

The Ying Yang Twins will also have a special performance on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

You can find more information and purchase tickets by clicking here.