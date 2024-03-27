"You can't see me" when we say Comicpalooza, the much-anticipated annual event celebrating comics, anime, and pop culture, has a stellar line-up for Houston!

The event announced WWE star and actor John Cena will join the roster of other iconic figures at George R. Brown Convention Center from May 24 to May 26.

Comicpalooza promises guests and attractions a chance to meet some of their favorite stars from the horror genre, renowned comic book artists, and talented voice actors.

THINGS TO DO: Holey Moley: Mini-golf course with karaoke opening in Houston

"We’re excited to bring actor, philanthropist, and one of WWE’s most esteemed wrestlers to Houston," said Aimée McCurtain, Chief Strategy Officer for Comicpalooza and Vice President of Enterprise Strategy for Houston First Corporation, "John Cena’s impact in pop-culture extends beyond the wrestling ring with credits from comedy and action to fantasy and voice acting. We cannot wait to introduce him to his fans at Comicpalooza!"

Cena's recent work includes his role in the Amazon comedy "Ricky Stanicky," which claimed the top spot on Prime Video's top 10 list. He has also appeared in notable productions such as "Peacemaker," "Suicide Squad," "Bumblebee," and "Fast X."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Vendors-Artist Alley - Photo courtesy of Edward Hall

Joining Cena on the Comicpalooza stage are stars from iconic horror franchises. Robert Englund, Amanda Wyss, and Ronee Blakely, known for their roles in "A Nightmare on Elm Street," will reunite for fans. Englund, renowned for portraying the iconic Freddy Krueger, brings his extensive experience in film and television to the event.

Andrew Robinson, best known for his portrayal of Larry/Frank in "Hellraiser," will also be in attendance, along with husband and wife duo Stan and Julie Sakai, creators of the Eisner award-winning comic book "Chibi Usagi: Attack of the Heebie Chibis."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The event will also feature talented voice actors, including Megan Shipman, Natalie Van Sistine, Alex Organ, and Reagan Murdock, known for their work in popular anime series such as "SpyXFamily" and "Chainsaw Man."

Comicpalooza promises a weekend filled with entertainment, including anime DJs, video game tournaments, cosplay contests, and engaging panels covering various fandoms and interests.

For more information about Comicpalooza 2024 and to purchase tickets, click here.