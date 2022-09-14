Security guard shot to death outside Club Onyx in Houston, police say; search for suspect

article

Houston police say a security guard was shot and killed outside of Club Onyx early Wednesday morning, and they are searching for a suspect.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Bering Drive.

Police say a patron at the club got into an argument with one of the security guards outside of the club and brandished a weapon, but he didn’t fire it at that time.

The patron reportedly got into his vehicle and left but then came back. Police say he stopped on the street at the front entrance, and another security guard approached him. That’s when the suspect shot the security guard who had approached, police say.

According to HPD, the other security guard who was not injured fired a shot at the vehicle as the suspect fled, but it’s not known if the vehicle was struck.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a black Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The security guard who was shot in the torso was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5’10" tall, and 230 pounds with long black and blonde dreads. He was wearing a black hoodie and orange shorts. His vehicle is described as a black Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.