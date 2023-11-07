Why does the office of City Controller matter?

The Houston City Controller manages investments and debt. This includes making strategic decisions regarding how surplus funds should be invested and maintaining the city's debt portfolio.

Keeping an eye on and analyzing market conditions is how controllers maximize investments and minimize risks. Additionally, managing debt involves overseeing how bonds and other forms of debt are issued and repaid, ensuring the City meets its debt obligations on time.

Updated polling numbers for Houston Controller for 2023:

As the election season unfolds, polling numbers provide valuable insight into voters' preferences. Let's take a closer look at the candidates and the latest polling data:

Current polling numbers: