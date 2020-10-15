Houston church supporting BLM movement vandalized again

FOX 26 has an update to a story we first brought to you Wednesday about Black Lives Matter flags and banners being stolen and vandalized.



The First Unitarian Universalist Church off of Fannin is telling us they’ve been vandalized once more.



Reverend Colin Bossen believes the two are not coincidental.



Since July, the church has been targeted three times.

On Thursday, church officials said an employee walked into work and found their American flag ripped down and that someone had defecated on their front ramp.



“It's not just our church, it’s a much larger story about people being hateful.. and the importance to stand for love in this time of civil strife,” said Bossen.



Reverend Bossen tells FOX 26, the church stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter movement. And that many of his colleagues across the U.S. are experiencing the same type of vandalism.

“Our congregation has taken stands in favor of gay rights and racial justice for a long time,” said Bossen. “Our tradition isn’t going anywhere. We are going to continue to be here.”



Historically, the church was the first white congregation in Houston to racially integrate back in 1954.



The reverend said it’s very common for churches to take stances on social justice issues.

He is extending an invitation to whoever is vandalizing their church to have a conversation.



The church has filed a second police report. The recent has been reported as a hate crime.

They added they are also ramping up security.